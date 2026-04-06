Hull face Championship leaders Coventry at the MKM Stadium, with the visitors aiming to keep their promotion push on track.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Hull vs Coventry as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Hull vs Coventry with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hull vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship The MKM Stadium

Hull vs Coventry kicks off on 6 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Hull’s season under Sergej Jakirovic has really been a story of two halves. After arriving from Kayserispor last summer, things started slowly with defeats to Blackburn and Bristol City in August, but they found their rhythm in the autumn and climbed into the playoff spots before Christmas. Since then, consistency has been harder to come by - a 3-1 home loss to Millwall in March and a shaky draw at bottom‑placed Sheffield Wednesday showed that. Their 1-1 draw at Oxford on Good Friday was probably a decent point in the end, with Mohamed Belloumi’s equaliser saving them from what could have been a damaging defeat. At home, Hull have won 10 of 20 league games but lost seven, so tightening up at the MKM Stadium will be key in the run‑in.

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Coventry, meanwhile, have been the standout side in the division. Frank Lampard took charge in October 2024 and has turned them into runaway leaders, winning more than half of his 76 games in charge. They’ve lost only seven of their 40 league matches, scored 84, conceded 42, and sit on a +42 goal difference - the best in the league. Their 3-2 win over Derby on Friday summed up their season: a tough battle, but enough quality to come through. Jack Rudoni grabbed two goals, while Frank Onyeka marked his first for the club with a thunderous strike. Away from home they’ve been steady too, picking up points to keep clear of the chasing pack. With six games left, a couple more wins should all but confirm promotion, so this trip to Hull is another chance to edge closer to the top flight.

Key stats & injury news

Hull are dealing with a pretty long injury list as the season heads into its final stretch. Darko Gyabi (groin), Cody Drameh, Eliot Matazo, and Matt Crooks are all unavailable. Mohamed Belloumi, who scored the equaliser at Oxford, picked up a knock in that game and will need a fitness check. Paddy McNair should be fine despite a slight concern after international duty, but John Lundstram has been out for six weeks with a calf problem and isn’t likely to return yet.

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Coventry’s situation is much lighter. They’re missing goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, who tore his ACL against Sheffield United in March 2025 and remains a long-term absentee. As well as Ephron Mason‑Clark, who’s been struggling with a foot injury, but otherwise they’re in good shape.

Form-wise, Coventry are flying - eight wins in their last ten and four straight away victories - while Hull have dropped three of their last five at home.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull vs Coventry today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: