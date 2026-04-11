Fresh off six straight wins in La Liga, Barcelona look to keep that run going as they continue their domestic campaign with a home match against local rivals Espanyol.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Barcelona vs Espanyol as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Espanyol kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Espanyol kicks off on 11 Apr at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona head into Saturday’s Catalan derby still dealing with the fallout from a 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. That result leaves Hansi Flick’s side with plenty of work to do if they want to reach the semifinals, though for now their attention shifts back to La Liga. A seventh straight league win would tighten their grip on first place.

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Domestically, Barcelona have been dominant, winning 25 of their 30 league matches and scoring 80 goals, making them strong favourites to claim a 29th league title. Espanyol, meanwhile, haven’t beaten Barcelona in La Liga since February 2009, when they won 2-1 at Camp Nou, underlining the scale of the challenge they face. Their form in 2026 has been poor, with no wins since 22 December against Athletic Bilbao. In the 13 league games since, they’ve lost eight and drawn five, sliding down to 10th place, six points off sixth‑placed Celta Vigo.

There was at least a small boost last time out with a goalless draw against Real Betis, and Espanyol will be fresher heading into this derby. Still, given Barcelona’s momentum and Espanyol’s struggles, it’s a meeting that looks heavily tilted toward the league leaders.

Key stats & injury news

Barcelona are set to be without Pedri for the derby after he felt hamstring discomfort in the Atlético match. Marc Bernal is a major doubt with an ankle issue, while Andreas Christensen and Raphinha are both ruled out - knee and hamstring problems, respectively.

Espanyol also have some absences: Javi Puado remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Clemens Riedel is suspended following his latest booking.

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Recent history between the sides leans heavily Barcelona’s way. They’ve won the last four meetings, including a 2-0 victory earlier this season, and haven’t lost to Espanyol since a Copa del Rey tie back in January 2018. That record underlines the challenge facing Espanyol as they head into this derby.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: