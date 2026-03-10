The road to the Champions League quarter-finals heats up in Bergamo, as Atalanta welcome Bayern Munich - La Dea fresh from toppling a German giant in the playoffs, while Bayern marched straight through to the last-16.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atalanta vs Bayern Munich as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage New Balance Arena

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich kicks off on 10 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Atalanta’s knockout journey has already been the stuff of European drama. After falling two goals behind in the first leg, they flipped the script back in Bergamo, wiping out the deficit inside an hour before Borussia Dortmund clawed the tie level at 3-3. Then, deep into stoppage time, Lazar Samardzic held his nerve from the spot to send La Dea into the last-16.

As Italy’s lone flagbearer in this season’s competition, Atalanta carry both pride and pressure and since that famous win over Dortmund, Raffaele Palladino’s side have stumbled domestically, taking just one point from two league outings and drawing with Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Bayern, meanwhile, look every inch the powerhouse. With 35 wins from 40 matches across all competitions, the six-time European champions have only been undone by Arsenal in this year’s Champions League. PSG and Chelsea were brushed aside, and Die Roten stormed through the group stage with seven victories from eight. History suggests they thrive at this point of the tournament, ten wins from their last twelve round-of-16 ties, and their scoring record is unmatched, averaging more goals per game than any other side in the knockout rounds.

Domestically, Bayern are relentless too: 92 league goals already, closing in on a Bundesliga record, and six straight wins across competitions. Vincent Kompany’s men are chasing another Meisterschale, eyeing a DFB-Pokal final, and whispering about a treble. Like Atalanta, they also edged Dortmund in a five-goal thriller last month, before rotating heavily in a routine win over Gladbach.

Key stats & injury news

Atalanta boss Palladino could be boosted by the return of Ederson for Tuesday’s opener, while skipper Marten De Roon is expected back in the matchday squad after sitting out against Udinese. Even so, the hosts aren’t at full strength: Giorgio Scalvini is suspended, Giacomo Raspadori has only just rejoined training, and Charles De Ketelaere remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Bayern also have fitness concerns. Harry Kane missed Friday’s game with a minor calf issue but may be ready to feature, while Manuel Neuer’s situation is more worrying - he’s sat out two matches and was replaced mid-game against Gladbach. Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies are still unavailable, leaving Vincent Kompany with decisions to make.

Despite Atalanta’s impressive record against German opposition, four wins in their last five, they’ve struggled when it comes to knockout football, losing six of their last seven ties.

