It’s silverware on the line as Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Manchester City as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Manchester City kick-off time

Arsenal vs Manchester City kicks off on 22 Mar at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal head into Wembley chasing their first League Cup in over 30 years. The Gunners haven’t lifted the trophy since April 1993, and six defeats in finals since then - including one against Manchester City in 2018 - have only deepened the frustration. This time, though, Mikel Arteta’s side have a chance to turn that long drought into history.

The road to the final wasn’t smooth, but Arsenal saw off Port Vale, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, with Kai Havertz’s semi‑final strike sparking wild celebrations. For Arteta, it’s another shot at silverware nearly six years after guiding the club to FA Cup glory in his first final. Victory here would make him the first Arsenal manager to win his opening two major cup finals.

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History offers encouragement: Arteta has never lost at Wembley in eight appearances as player or manager. Form does too, with Arsenal sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

City, meanwhile, arrive with their own frustrations. Their Champions League hopes were ended by Real Madrid. Domestically, they still have the FA Cup and league to fight for, but one win in five matches has left this campaign feeling shaky.

Key stats & injury news

For Arsenal, Jurrien Timber (ankle) and captain Martin Ødegaard (knee) remain touch‑and‑go, while Mikel Merino is ruled out completely. Eberechi Eze, who gave supporters a scare against Leverkusen, could be handed the green light to play.

On the other side, Josko Gvardiol’s calf problem is City’s only fitness concern, but Pep Guardiola won’t be able to use January signing Marc Guehi, who isn’t eligible for this final.

Momentum favours the Gunners: unbeaten in 14 matches, fresh from a 2‑0 win over Bayer Leverkusen that sealed their Champions League Round of 16 tie and marked six victories in their last seven outings.

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History, though, leans toward City. They’ve won eight of their nine League Cup finals, including seven straight since 1974. Guardiola now stands on the brink of becoming the first manager to lift the trophy five times.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 23 M. Merino Injuries and Suspensions 24 J. Gvardiol

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: