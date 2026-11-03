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Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoSporting CP
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 4
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How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk play Sporting CP in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
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Tuesday Choice
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video

✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek

✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs

✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits

Monthly from£8.99
Free Recaps
BBC Logo

BBC

✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast

✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television

✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer

WatchFREE
Majority UCL Broadcaster
HBO Max

TNT (via HBO Max)

✅ Broadcasts the vast majority of live matches (186 games per season)

✅ Includes full live coverage of the Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides comprehensive pre-match and post-match studio analysis

Monthly from£25.99
Tuesday Choice
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video

✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek

✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs

✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits

Monthly from£8.99
Free Recaps
BBC Logo

BBC

✅ Dedicated Wednesday night highlights broadcast

✅ Completely free on UK terrestrial television

✅ Accessible on-demand via the BBC iPlayer

WatchFREE
Majority UCL Broadcaster
HBO Max

TNT (via HBO Max)

✅ Broadcasts the vast majority of live matches (186 games per season)

✅ Includes full live coverage of the Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides comprehensive pre-match and post-match studio analysis

Monthly from£25.99
Tuesday Choice
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video

✅ Holds exclusive first-pick rights for one Tuesday match per matchweek

✅ Consistently features high-profile fixtures involving English clubs

✅ Includes wider Amazon delivery and digital entertainment benefits

Monthly from£8.99

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stamford Bridge

On 03.11.2026, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP kick off at 18:45.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show the match live. Find the streaming details below.

Talking points this week: What has happened at Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP?

Shakhtar have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Obolon Kyiv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only setback was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Across their last five matches, Sporting CP have three wins and two defeats. They most recently won 2-0 away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, however, they lost their latest match 3-2 to LASK, having previously won 2-0 away to Lens. Sporting scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

SHK

SHK - Form

KOL
W2-1
INT
L1-0
ZOR
D0-0
DKV
W3-0
OBO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RCL
W0-2
LAS
L2-3
VIS
L1-2
MAR
W2-1
CAP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP lineups

4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
Formation
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
3-5-2
D. RiznykD. RiznykM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. TobiasV. TobiasV. BondarV. BondarP. HenriqueP. HenriqueO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoY. NazarynaY. NazarynaM. GomesM. GomesA. SantanaA. SantanaG. MendozaG. MendozaKaua EliasKaua EliasR. SilvaR. Silvateam-logoE. FelicissimoE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaG. InacioG. InacioM. AraujoM. AraujoG. CatamoG. CatamoI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaS. AltimiraS. AltimiraS. AndersenS. AndersenL. SuarezL. SuarezF. IoannidisF. Ioannidis
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Turan
  • T. Fernandes
Shakhtar Donetsk

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Form

SHK

SHK - Form

KOL
W2-1
INT
L1-0
ZOR
D0-0
DKV
W3-0
OBO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RCL
W0-2
LAS
L2-3
VIS
L1-2
MAR
W2-1
CAP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Shakhtar DonetskDrawSporting CP
0
0
2
Champions League
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
421174+37
D
L
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
11
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
D
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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