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Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Sebastien Charlety

Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League at Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris. Both sides are in the league phase and need points as they bid to progress.

Coached by Paulo César, PSG sit sixth in the table. The Paris side beat Le Havre 4-0 in their most recent game, but a 4-0 defeat to Olympique Lyon in the previous match exposed their limitations.

Bayern Munich arrive in Paris on the back of a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen. José Barcala's side sit seventh in the Women's Champions League.

In recent head-to-head meetings, Bayern have had the upper hand. PSG will be looking to make up ground in the group stage and reverse that trend.

Fans can find the TV broadcast and live stream details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich?

Over their last five games, PSG have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Le Havre 4-0 in their most recent match, while the 4-0 loss to Olympique Lyon is their only defeat in that period. In the Women's Champions League, PSG most recently drew 1-1 with Manchester City. PSG have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five games and drawn the other. Their latest Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen finished 3-1, while a 5-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart showed their goal threat. Bayern most recently drew 2-2 with Real Madrid Femenino in the Women's Champions League. They have scored twelve goals and conceded only four in this period.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Form

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: The tables