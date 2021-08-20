How to watch Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup 2021 from India?
ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium, in Male, on Saturday.
Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India.
Contents
- What time is Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?
- How to watch Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
- Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news
What time does the 2021 AFC Cup game between Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan start?
|Game
|Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings
|Date
|Saturday, August 21
|Time
|9:30pm IST
How to watch Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India?
In India, the 2021 AFC Cup group stage will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3
|Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Bengali TV channels
|Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD
|Star Sports 1 Bangla
Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news
ATK Mohun Bagan new signings Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri and Hugo Boumous all started in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru on Wednesday. Habas would be satisfied with his team's performance despite recording just a little over 30 percent ball possession, given it was the Kolkatan giants first game since the loss to Mumbai City in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 final back in March 2021.
Subhasish Bose was involved with an assist and a goal against Bengaluru, as Roy Krishna also got off his mark while Boumous stamped his class across the middle of the park. The Mariners didn't show any signs of missing Sandesh Jhingan, too, as Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh and Sumit Rathi looked commanding at the back.