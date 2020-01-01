How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

As last year's runners up look to collect three points against the defending champions, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

A Premier League six-pointer takes place on Sunday when host champions .

Defeat for either team would not be a disaster at this early stage in the season but it would give a huge boost to the winner, both in terms of the table as well as on a psychological level.

Previous editions of this fixture have seen plenty of action, with 29 goals being scored in the last 10 renewals in all competitions, and Sunday’s clash should be no different.

With Gabriel Jesus having only just returned from injury, Pep Guardiola may continue to play Sterling as the most advanced player and this should give him plenty of chance to add to his already impressive goal tally.

The former Liverpool man has scored five times in 10 starts this season and found the net when these sides last met back in July, so looks a prime candidate to strike again on Sunday against a depleted Reds defence.

Also in form is Jota after his hat-trick against in midweek to make it seven goals for the season, having also scored the winning goal in Liverpool’s last two Premier League outings. The Portuguese has shown no signs of needing to settle in at Anfield and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this trip to the Etihad Stadium.

It should be a tasty battle of wits between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Here's how to watch the game LIVE from .



Where to watch or stream Man City vs Liverpool

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in .

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 8

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Nov 6 11pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 7 1:30am vs Newcastle Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 7 6pm vs Man Utd Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 7 8:30pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 7 11pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 8 1:30am West Ham vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 8 5:30pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 8 7:30pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 8 10pm Man City vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Nov 9 12:45am vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

