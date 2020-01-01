How to watch El Clasico in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2020-21 La Liga season started on September 12 and has seen an interesting start.
After the international break, Real Sociedad and Villarreal were top the standings.
Atletico Madrid are still eighth - a spot above Barcelona as Ronald Koeman suffered the first defeat of his reign, slipping to a narrow defeat at Getafe. However, Real Madrid also suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season as they went down in dismal fashion at home to minnows Cadiz ahead of the El Clasico.
Now, both giants of La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will play the first El Clasico of the season. Here's how to watch the match in India.
Where to watch or stream the El Clasico
El Clasico in India is available to be streamed Live on Facebook . The match starts at 7:30 pm IST.
Preview: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Even in front of an empty stadium, the Clasico should still be a spectacle, as these two old rivals collide again in a meeting of the world’s biggest club sides.
Neither have been particularly convincing in recent months, as Barca pick themselves up after a horror 2019-20 and the Lionel Messi affair that utterly overshadowed their offseason.
Real Madrid won the last meeting between these two back in March, but their limitations and vulnerabilities were exposed in their 3-2 Champions League defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk.
Barcelona, by contrast riding high after a 5-1 thumping of Hungarian heavyweights Ferencvaros, will be in fine fettle, although they will still be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed out with a tendon injury.
Samuel Umtiti is another absentee, while Jordi Alba is in contention to feature.
Real, meanwhile, will be able to call upon fit-again Sergio Ramos, who will start alongside Raphael Varane.
La Liga fixtures
Matchday 7
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Oct 24
|12:30am
|Elche vs Valencia
|Oct 24
|4:30pm
|Osasuna vs Athletic Club
|Oct 24
|7:30pm
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|Oct 24
|10pm
|Sevilla vs Eibar
|Oct 25
|12:30am
|Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis
|Oct 25
|4:30pm
|Valladolid vs Alaves
|Oct 25
|8:30pm
|Cadiz vs Villarreal
|Oct 25
|11pm
|Getafe vs Granada
|Oct 26
|1:30am
|Real Sociedad vs Huesca
|Oct 27
|1:30am
|Levante vs Celta Vigo
