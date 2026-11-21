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Karlsruher SC vs Osnabrück: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 07:30 BBBank Wildpark

Karlsruher SC host VfL Osnabrück at BBBank Wildpark in the 2. Bundesliga. Both sit in the bottom third of the table and badly need points.

KSC's recent form has been mixed. A convincing 4-0 win against Darmstadt gave way to a 6-1 defeat against Magdeburg, a setback coach Maximilian Senft's side have struggled to recover from.

Osnabrück arrive in Karlsruhe with little momentum. Timo Schultz's side have lost four of their last five competitive matches and are deep in the relegation battle. Their only bright spot was a 3-0 win against Greuther Fürth.

With both teams near the foot of the table, a hard-fought afternoon awaits. More than three points are at stake for each side: stability and confidence matter too.

Here's where to watch the match live and what else you need to know.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Karlsruher SC and Osnabrück?

Karlsruher SC have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, most recently falling 3-2 to VfL Bochum. Their 6-1 defeat against Magdeburg stands out for the strain it put on the defence. Karlsruhe scored nine goals across those five games but conceded twelve.

Osnabrück have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five league matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Kaiserslautern, leaving the 3-0 win against Greuther Fürth as the exception. Osnabrück scored five goals and conceded five in that period.

Karlsruher SC vs Osnabrück: Line-ups

Karlsruher SC vs Osnabrück: Form

Karlsruher SC vs Osnabrück: Head-to-head record

Karlsruher SC vs Osnabrück: The tables