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Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 13:30 SNP Arena

Hoffenheim host Schalke 04 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in the Bundesliga. Both sides are deep in the bottom third of the table and urgently need points.

Despite mixed recent results, Hoffenheim have reasons for optimism. Christian Ilzer's side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and defeated Lyon just as convincingly in the Europa League. They then lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen and drew with Crystal Palace. The quality is there, but consistency remains elusive.

Schalke 04 have lost four of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to RB Leipzig and a 2-0 DFB Cup exit against Dynamo Dresden. Coach Miron Muslic is still searching for stability.

In the table, Hoffenheim sit 12th and Schalke 17th, deep in the relegation battle. For Schalke, this is a six-pointer against a direct rival.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts. Hoffenheim have won their last three competitive matches against Schalke, most recently 2-0 in the league. Schalke must overturn that record on Sunday.

Find out how to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Hoffenheim and Schalke 04?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hoffenheim have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Europa League, having previously lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Their wins came against Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, both by a 3-0 scoreline, with the latter victory coming in the Europa League. Hoffenheim scored ten goals and conceded six over that spell.

Schalke 04 have taken just one point from their last five competitive matches, with four defeats and one draw. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga after a 2-0 DFB Cup exit against Dynamo Dresden. Their only point came from a 0-0 draw with 1. FC Köln. Schalke scored just twice and conceded five goals across those five matches.

Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04: line-ups

Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04: form

Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04: head-to-head record

Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04: the tables