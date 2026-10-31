Greuther Fürth host Holstein Kiel on 01.11.2026, with kick-off at 13:30.
Streaming in Germany
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Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: How to watch on TV and live stream
WOW will stream the full match live between Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel.
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Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel: Recent form
Greuther Fürth have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-0 at home to Osnabrück in the league, having beaten Braunschweig 2-0 before that. Fürth scored four goals and conceded nine across those five matches.
In their last five competitive matches, Holstein Kiel have won three, drawn one and lost one. Kiel most recently beat Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup, following a 3-0 league win against Dynamo Dresden. Across those five matches, Holstein scored seven goals and conceded five.
Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Kick-off time
Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Line-ups
Greuther Fuerth vs Holstein Kiel Probable lineups
Manager
- H. Vogel
Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Form
Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|10
|9
|1
|0
|23
|8
|+15
|28
W
W
D
W
W
|2
|10
|5
|4
|1
|25
|14
|+11
|19
W
D
W
D
W
|3
|9
|5
|3
|1
|21
|12
|+9
|18
L
D
D
W
W
|4
|10
|5
|3
|2
|9
|7
|+2
|18
L
W
W
D
W
|5
|10
|5
|2
|3
|21
|13
|+8
|17
D
W
L
W
D
|6
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|16
|0
|15
D
L
D
D
W
|7
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|15
|+1
|14
W
L
W
W
D
|8
|9
|2
|6
|1
|11
|9
|+2
|12
D
D
W
D
W
|9
|10
|3
|2
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|11
L
W
L
D
D
|10
|10
|3
|2
|5
|8
|11
|-3
|11
W
D
L
L
L
|11
|10
|2
|4
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|10
L
D
D
L
D
|12
|10
|3
|1
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|10
L
W
L
W
L
|13
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|9
L
W
L
D
D
|14
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|9
D
D
L
W
L
|15
|9
|1
|5
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|8
W
D
L
D
L
|16
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|18
|-7
|8
L
W
D
L
D
|17
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|15
|-7
|8
L
D
L
W
L
|18
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|8
L
W
L
L
L