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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

The match between Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV channel and live stream

Topics of the week: What's been happening at Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise?

Celta Vigo have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga last time out, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1-2 away in the Europa League before that. Across those five games, Celta scored seven goals and conceded six.

In considerably better form, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren 1-2 away in the Jupiler League. Their 4-0 Europa League win over Hapoel Beer Sheva also stands out. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three during that period.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables