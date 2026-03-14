The 2026 NWSL season kicks off with a marquee clash as expansion side Boston Legacy FC debuts against reigning champs Gotham FC.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC will kick off on 14 Mar 2026, at 12:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Boston returns to top-tier professional women's soccer after a three-year absence, and their first test is a stern one.

Brazilian star Amanda Gutierres headlines their roster, while Ella Stevens and Josefine Hasbo also add star power. The Legacy is focusing on defensive organisation and spirit under President Jennifer van Dijk. They'll need all of that against the league's finest attacking unit.

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Gotham FC fly into action

The "Bats" enter 2026 as the NWSL's best side, fresh off winning the NWSL Championship and the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Club captain Tierna Davidson has been activated and is cleared to return after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. She leads a powerful roster including reigning NWSL Championship MVP Rose Lavelle, Jaedyn Shaw (now wearing the No. 10), and Esther González, who scored 13 times last season.

Gotham won a bronze medal at the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in January.

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Talking points

Both Ella Stevens and Josefine Hasbo will be playing against their former teammates just months after lifting the trophy with Gotham.

Last season, Gotham set a club record with 11 shutouts.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Patao Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Amoros

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: