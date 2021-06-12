How to watch Belgium vs Russia in the Euro 2020 from India?
Belgium, who finished third-place at the 2018 World Cup, begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Roberto Martinez' side enter the tournament on the back of a 1-1 draw against 51st ranked Greece and a 1-0 win against Croatia as part of their preparation. Meanwhile, for a team who reached the last eight of the last World Cup, Russia enter on the back of a 1-1 against Poland and having defeated Bulgaria 1-0.
Here's how to watch Belgium vs Russia in India.
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020: The Ultimate Guide
- PR stunts, prison & Harry Potter: Lord Bendtner's crazy career finally comes to a close
- 'It was a mistake for Real Madrid to let him go' - Why PSG and Chelsea are fighting over €80m Inter ace Hakimi
- 'Southgate is right to say they will keep doing it' - Why taking the knee has nothing to do with Marxism
Contents
- What time is Belgium vs Russia?
- How to watch Belgium vs Russia
- How does the group look like
- Where will the match take place?
- Belgium vs Russia: Team news
What time does Belgium vs Russia start?
|Game
|Belgium vs Russia
|Date
|Sunday, June 13
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch Belgium vs Russia on TV & live stream in India
In India , the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does the group look like
This will be the second game in Group B after Denmark kick things off against Finland earlier on Saturday.
Belgium’s second game will also be on the road, against Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday. The Red Devils then close out group play on June 21 against Finland in St. Petersburg.
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark 🇩🇰
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finland 🇫🇮
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Russia 🇷🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Where will the match take place?
Krestovsky Stadium | Saint Petersburg | Russia
Capacity: 68,134 | reduced to 50% capacity, subject to increase
Games: Group stage & quarter-final (seven games)
Year built: 2017
Address: Futbol'naya Alleya 1, Krestovsky Island, Saint Petersburg, Russia
The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia will host one quarter-final match at Euro 2020 and it will also be the venue for three games in Group B, as well as three games in Group E.
One of the newest stadiums of the 12 being used by UEFA, the Krestovsky Stadium was built in anticipation of the 2018 World Cup, where it hosted seven matches, including the third-place play-off.
It is home to Russian giants Zenit and the Russia national team also play there on occasion.
Belgium vs Russia: Team news
Belgium have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will both miss the team's Euro 2020 opener. De Bruyne is still recovering from a fractured nose and eye socket he suffered in the Champions League final, which required a minor operation. Witsel, meanwhile, has been out since January after suffering a torn Achilles with Borussia Dortmund.
Andrey Mostovoy has had to withdraw from the Russia squad ahead of Euro 2020 as the 23-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day before their tournament opener. Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Evgeniev has taken Mostovoy's place in the 26-man squad.
Further reading:
- Euro 2020 Top 100 players to watch
- 'Time running out for Belgium's 'golden generation''
- How to watch Euro 2020 in India