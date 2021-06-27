How to watch Belgium vs Portugal in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

Roberto Martinez's side topped their group with three wins but face a tough tie in the knockout stages against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal

The most eye-catching fixture in the last-16 of Euro 2020 takes place at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville as the number one ranked team in the world Belgium face the reigning European champions Portugal.

Portugal's have scored seven goals in three games, while conceding six, and there is little doubt that their clashes against both France and Germany have been the most entertaining games of the competition.

Belgium have also been in extremely impressive scoring form, having scored in each of their last 33 games and at least twice in nine of their most recent 12 matches.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs Portugal in India.

What time does Belgium vs Portugal start?

Game Belgium vs Portugal Date Monday, June 28 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Belgium vs Portugal on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Belgium vs Portugal take place?

La Cartuja | Seville | Spain

Capacity: 60,000 | reduced to 30% capacity

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1999

Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja was chosen as a replacement host city in April 2021 when it was decided that Bilbao would not be hosting any games at the tournament.

Situated in southern Spain, it is occasionally home to the Spain national team and has hosted three games in Group E and will conclude its Euro 2020 duty with this last 16 match.

A UEFA category 4 stadium, the venue was built for the 1999 World Championships in Athletics and has since hosted a number of high profile games, including the 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto.

Belgium vs Portugal: Team news & key stats

Belgium began the tournament with fitness doubts over Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard but both key players started the final group game against Finland and should be available this weekend.

Nelson Semedo limped off in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France on Wednesday evening and the Wolves full-back faces a race against time to be fit for Sunday, while Nuno Mendes also remains an injury doubt.

Key stats:

This will be the first ever major tournament meeting (World Cup/EUROs) between Belgium and Portugal; Portugal are unbeaten in their last five matches against Belgium across all competitions (W3 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in World Cup qualifying in September 1989.



Belgium have only failed to score in two of their last 58 games under Roberto Martínez, averaging exactly three goals per game in this stretch of fixtures (174 in total). The two games they have been shut out came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against France (0-1), and in their most recent meeting with Portugal – a 0-0 draw in June 2018.



Despite playing just 134 minutes of action so far, Kevin De Bruyne has had a direct hand in three of Belgium’s seven goals at EURO 2020, netting once and delivering two assists. Dating back to the 2018 World Cup, De Bruyne has assisted in his last three major tournament appearances, with teammate Eden Hazard – between 2016 & 2018 - the last European player to do so in four straight matches at major tournaments (5).



Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top-scoring European player at major tournaments (World Cup & Euros), with his brace against France moving him beyond Miroslav Klose (19) to 21 goals. Indeed, that was Ronaldo’s second brace of EURO 2020 already – no player has ever registered three in a single tournament at the European Championships.

