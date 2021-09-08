Lionel Messi and co. are understandably clear favourites to record a victory...

Argentina host Bolivia on Thursday with Lionel Scaloni's side aiming to claim another win in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

The Albiceleste saw their weekend clash with Brazil called off in surreal circumstances with local health officials intervening once the game had kicked off.

Back on home soil and with all their players available against Bolivia, the two-time World Cup winners are clear favourites against one of the continent's poorest sides.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Bolivia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Argentina vs Bolivia start?

Game Argentina vs Bolivia Date Friday, September 10 Time 5am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Argentina vs Bolivia: Team news & key stats

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were the four Premier League players said to have breached coronavirus regulations causing the fiasco in Brazil.

Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso all started the game and would expect to feature from the off once more.

Lionel Messi is also likely to start the game despite having featured for just 24 minutes for new club Paris Saint-Germain this season.

La Verde will welcome striker Carmelo Algaranaz back from suspension, although defender Diego Berjarano remains sidelined through injury.

Key Stats:

Bolivia arrive Buenos Aires with the worst defensive record in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament having conceded 19 times in eight matches.



La Verde however have scored as many goals as their more illustrious opponents, with both teams having netted 12 times and there should be plenty of interest in backing goals at both ends, despite Bolivia's awful away record.



Cesar Farias' team have netted in each of their last three away World Cup qualifiers, the most recent of which saw them score twice in a 4-2 defeat in Uruguay at the weekend.



Bolivia have conceded in each of their last 24 games in all competitions, so Argentina will be confident of finding the back of the net.

