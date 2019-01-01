FIFA 19: How to complete Sergio Ramos Champions League Premier SBC on the cheap

EA Sports has released a ridiculous Champions League card for the Spaniard which is an affordable alternative to his TOTY with our solutions

Sergio Ramos recently announced that he will be staying with but after fears that he was leaving, many Madrid fans have been reminiscing about some of the incredible moments during his career.

EA Sports decided to celebrate his 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 final against , a match Real Madrid would go on to win 4-1 in extra time. Ramos has been given an excellent 95-rated card on Ultimate Team which is available in a surprisingly cheap Squad Building Challenge. While his 97-rated Team of the Year card will set you back at least 2 million coins, this new card will cost less than 400k.

That price is outrageous considering his stats of 80 pace, 95 defending and 89 physicality with amazing in-game stats such as his 81 acceleration, 87 shot power, 84 short passing, 92 reactions, 91 ball control, 93 interceptions, 95 heading, 96 stand tackle, 95 slide tackle, 98 jumping and 87 strength. This is an SBC you do not want to miss so Goal has got you covered with the solutions down below.

Premium UCL Sergio Ramos 1 - Los Merengues

Requirements: Minimum number of Real Madrid players: 1, minimum number of informs: 2, minimum squad rating of 85, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Inform Ludovic Butelle (30,000), Stephane Ruffier (3,000), Adil Rami (1,300), Kamil Glik (1,500), inform Abdul Rahman Baba (12,000), Isco (44,000), Marco Veratti (19,500), Julian Draxler (2,200), Lucas Vazuez (3,400), Team of the Season Enda Stevens (14,750), Mario Balotelli (1,300) (132,850 coins total).

Rewards: One rare players pack which is worth 50,000 coins.

Premium UCL Sergio Ramos 2 -

Requirements: Minimum number of La Liga players: 4, minimum number of informs: 1, minimum squad rating of 85, minimum team chemistry: 85, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Keylor Navas (24,000), inform Ludovic Butelle (30,000), Nacho Fernandez (3,700), TOTS Mert Gunok (23,500), TOTS Hasan Ali Kaldirim (24,000), Vincente Iborra (500), Lucas Vazuez (3,400), Manu Trigueros (2,300), Pablo Sarabia (3,700), Vitolo (1,100), Morata (1,700) (117,900 coins total with a RW to RM position change card).

Rewards: One rare electrum players pack which is worth 30,000 coins.

Premium UCL Sergio Ramos 3 - La Furia Roja

Requirements: Minimum number of players from : 3, minimum number of informs: 1, minimum squad rating of 85, minimum team chemistry: 85, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Pepe Reina (1,000), inform Ludovic Butelle (30,000), Raul Albiol (6,400), Leonardo Bonucci (23,750, Alex Sandro (24,250), Samu Castillejo (1,700), Giacomo Bonaventura (1,000), Daniele De Rossi (2,000), Lucas Leiva (1,400), Mario Mandzukic (4,100), Ciro Immobile (24,750) (120,350 coins total).

Rewards: One mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins.