How to buy Senegal vs Iraq tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to bring elite international football including one of the standout fixtures involving African and Asian opposition sees Senegal face Iraq at BMO Field in Toronto on June 26.

Toronto is expected to become one of the busiest host cities during the tournament, meaning demand for World Cup tickets at BMO Field could rise quickly as the competition approaches.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Senegal vs Iraq tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages and venue details.

When is Senegal vs Iraq?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 26, 2026 - 19:00 Senegal vs Iraq BMO Field, Toronto Tickets

Senegal World Cup 2026 fixtures

Follow the Lions of Teranga as they compete in Group I.

Date Fixture Venue & City Tickets June 16, 2026 France vs. Senegal MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ, USA Tickets June 22, 2026 Norway vs. Senegal MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ, USA Tickets June 26, 2026 Senegal vs. Iraq BMO Field, Toronto, Canada Tickets

Iraq World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue Tickets June 16, 2026 Iraq vs. Norway Gillette Stadium (Boston/Foxborough, USA) Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs. Iraq Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, USA) Tickets June 26, 2026 Senegal vs. Iraq BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Tickets

How can I get Senegal vs Iraq tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Senegal vs Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA sales: FIFA releases ticket inventory in phases throughout the tournament build-up, including lottery draws and first come first served sales windows.

FIFA releases ticket inventory in phases throughout the tournament build-up, including lottery draws and first come first served sales windows. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets through FIFA’s official ticket exchange platform.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets through FIFA’s official ticket exchange platform. Secondary ticket marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative way to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality packages: Premium packages include luxury seating, VIP access, fine dining experiences, and exclusive matchday hospitality.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and delivered through FIFA’s official ticketing app.

Fans looking for the cheapest Senegal vs Iraq tickets are encouraged to purchase early before resale demand increases closer to the tournament.

How much are Senegal vs Iraq tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket costs vary depending on demand, seating category, and tournament stage.

Group-stage matches remain among the most affordable ways to experience the FIFA World Cup live, especially for supporters targeting early ticket releases and lower-category seating.

The cheapest Senegal vs Iraq tickets are currently expected to start from around $70 to $150, depending on seating location and resale market demand.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the lowest ticket prices should monitor availability regularly, as resale prices can fluctuate rapidly depending on demand.

Everything you need to know about BMO Field

Senegal vs Iraq will take place at BMO Field in Toronto, one of Canada’s most recognised football venues and home to Toronto FC.

Located near downtown Toronto, BMO Field has hosted major international football matches, MLS fixtures, and global sporting events, making it a key stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The venue is expected to host more than 45,000 supporters during the World Cup following tournament-specific expansion works.

With passionate fanbases from both Senegal and Iraq expected to travel in large numbers, the atmosphere inside BMO Field could become one of the most vibrant of the group stage.