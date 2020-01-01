How to avoid Bet Regret with BeGambleAware and the Football Supporters' Association

BeGambleAware is a charity that aims to keep people safe from gambling harms by offering tools and tips to help recognise the risks associated with it

BeGambleAware and the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) want to remind you to tap out for time out and avoid Bet Regret.

BeGambleAware and the FSA have had an important partnership for two years now. By working together, they have been able to help inform football clubs and their supporters about the risks of impulsive gambling and how to prevent gambling harms.

This year has been different and difficult for many reasons as Covid-19 continues to impact all our lives. A lack of football for most of the year has been challenging, but as sporting events come back into our lives, it remains important that people are made aware of the risks of gambling and avoid those risky or impulsive bets.

Britain’s largest safer gambling campaign, called Bet Regret, is named after the sinking feeling you get the moment you make a bet without thinking it through. Bet Regret could strike at any time you place a bet - particularly when betting drunk, bored, or chasing losses.

This year, the campaign is encouraging sports bettors to ‘Tap Out’ of their betting apps, to pause and take some time out to reconsider the bet, which should help to avoid the feeling of Bet Regret.

You might have seen the campaign, fronted by a memorable wrestler who’s getting bettors to tap out of their app.

Tapping out is easy, just follow these simple steps to avoid Bet Regret:

Before you please any bet, hold that finger back! And swipe out the betting app. Pause, and have a think about the bet you were about place. Is the stake too high? Could you maybe leave this one? Pause for as long as you need and then decide what to do. Maybe leave the bet entirely or reduce your stake.

BeGambleAware also provides a host of other suggestions about how to gamble safely as well as a variety of resources to help you if you or someone you know has a gambling problem.

For further information, as well as access to support and advice, visit BeGambleAware.org.