How serious is Bukayo Saka's injury? England boss Gareth Southgate provides positive update on Arsenal star

Gareth Southgate provided an update on Bukayo Saka's condition after the Arsenal star was withdrawn at half-time against Malta.

Southgate updates on Saka's condition

Twisted his ankle against Malta

Could play against North Macedonia next

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka had set up England's opener as his cross was diverted towards the goal by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson were the other goalscorers as the Three Lions outclassed their opponents 4-0.

The Arsenal winger was substituted right after the half-time break as he twisted his ankle after a challenge from a Maltese defender. But Southgate confirmed that he has no serious injuries and that the decision to replace him was just a precautionary measure.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Southgate told reporters, "He's good. We just didn't want to take a chance with him given the scoreline."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka had a stellar season with the Gunners, where he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across all competition.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BUKAYO SAKA? The 21-year-old could be next seen in action on Monday when Southgate's side face North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifying game.