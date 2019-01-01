‘How many times can you kick fans in the Niagaras?’ – Quinn slams Newcastle ‘mess’ and Ashley’s ambition

The former Magpies striker is struggling to understand why Rafa Benitez was allowed to leave and fears the club are heading in the wrong direction

The ongoing “mess” at Newcastle has former frontman Micky Quinn baffled, with under-fire owner Mike Ashley asked “how many times can you kick fans in the Niagaras?”

Those steering the ship at St James’ Park are once again facing questions over the direction in which they are heading.

Ashley and Co have failed to tie Rafa Benitez to fresh terms, despite the Spaniard claiming to have been open to an extended stay, and are now back in the market for a new boss.

Quinn is puzzled as to why the Magpies would allow a popular and proven coach to walk away, while also expressing his concern about the future for a club displaying an alarming lack of ambition.

The ex-Newcastle striker, who took in over 100 appearances during a three-year spell between 1989 and 1992, told talkSPORT: “How many times can you kick fans in the Niagaras?

“They are a loyal fan base and I think the hierarchy his taken the mick out of them. Rafa Benitez was the only comfort blanket for them.

“The madness that has happened there – giving Alan Pardew a nine-year contract, Joe Kinnear taking over, Dennis Wise who signed ‘the Xisco kid’ and never kicked a ball for Newcastle, Kevin Keegan walking out and taking them to court – the footballing decisions have been madness.

“This, to not nail down Rafa’s future or give him some of the money he wanted when other clubs are out spending, it’s not right.

“It’s a mess going into the new season and I don’t know who they’re going to get.

“There has been very little aspiration since Ashley’s been in charge, that’s why Rafa gave the fans so much hope because he wanted to go to that next level.

“But this is the hierarchy that didn’t want to progress in the cups because they just wanted to stay in the Premier League, get the £350m every season, advertise Ashley’s businesses around the ground when they kick off, so on and so on. No ambition whatsoever!

“The Newcastle fans deserve more than that, they deserve to win a cup and deserve to get back into Europe.

“It seems an eternity from when Sir Bobby Robson was in charge, Sir John Hall, they had that ambition. They were playing football and had one of the best strikers in the world in Alan Shearer and it just seems a million miles from what we’re watching now.”