How many games will Ruben Dias miss? Man City dealt big blow with defender nursing World Cup hamstring injury

Manchester City have been rocked by the news that Ruben Dias is nursing an injury that he played through while on 2022 World Cup duty.

Defender picked up knock at Qatar 2022

Thigh problem keeping him out of action

Big games approaching in January

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Portugal international defender picked up a thigh problem during a last-16 clash with Switzerland in Qatar, but played another 90 minutes for his country after that in the quarter-final defeat to Morocco. Dias has not trained with City since returning to England, with Guardiola confirming after a 3-2 Carabao Cup fourth round victory over Liverpool that the commanding 25-year-old centre-half has been ruled out of his immediate plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola said when offering a fitness update on his squad: “Ruben Dias is injured and Kalvin Phillips is not fit. [Kalvin] is not ready and Ruben has had hamstring injury from the last game of the World Cup and is out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dias could be missing for around three weeks, ruling him out of City’s next five games, which will see them face Leeds, Everton, Chelsea in a Premier League and FA Cup double-header and Southampton.

WHAT NEXT? If Dias can be nursed back to full fitness by the time that run of fixtures is completed, then he could come back into contention for a derby date with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 14.