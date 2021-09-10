India

How have the Indian national team fared in cup finals?

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media
Let us take a look at how the men's national team have fared in cup finals and medal matches...

The Indian national football team recently got back from Nepal after playing two friendly matches against the Gorkhalis picking up a draw and a win respectively. They will get back to action in the 2021 SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. 

However, over the years, the Indian team has participated in several prestigious tournaments across the globe and has picked up several medals and silverware. From the Asian Games gold medal in 1951 to winning SAFF Championship for a record seven times, the Blue Tigers have won their share of silverware. 

One of the highlights for India came in the LG Cup in 2002. India won their first major trophy since 1971 when they defeated Vietnam to title under the guidance of Stephen Constantine. 

The last silverware that India won was the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 under the guidance of Stephen Constantine. India progressed to the final after topping the group stage with six points from three matches to face Kenya. In the title-decider, Constantine's troops defeated Kenya 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Sunil Chhetri. 

India will get an opportunity to win their eighth SAFF Championship when they begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 4. Before that let us take a look at their performance in cup finals and medal matches over the years. 

Nepal India International Friendly

YEAR

TOURNAMENT

OPPONENT

RESULT

SCORE
1951 Asian Games Final Iran Win 1-0
1962 Asian Games Final South Korea Win 2-1
1964 Merdeka Cup Final Burma Loss 1-0
1970 Asian Games Bronze medal playoff Japan Win 1-0
1985 South Asian Games Final Bangladesh Win 1-1 (4-1 pen.)
1987 South Asian Games Final Nepal Win 1-0
1989 South Asian Games Bronze medal playoff Nepal Win 2-1
1993 South Asian Games Final Nepal Loss 2-2 (4-3 pen.)
1995 SAFF Championship Final Sri Lanka Loss 1-0
1997 SAFF Championship Final Maldives Win 5-1
1999 South Asian Games Bronze medal playoff Maldives Win 3-1
1999 SAFF Championship Final Bangladesh Win 2-0
2002 LG Cup Vietnam Win 3-2
2003 SAFF Championship Bronze medal playoff Pakistan Win 2-1
2005 SAFF Championship Final Bangladesh Win 2-0
2007 Nehru Cup Final Syria Win 1-0
2008 AFC Challenge Cup Final Tajikistan Win 4-1
2009 SAFF Championship Final Maldives Win 0-0 (3-1 pen.)
2009 Nehru Cup Final Syria Win 1-1 (5-4 pen.)
2011 SAFF Championship Final Afghanistan Win 4-0
2012 Nehru Cup Cameroon Win 2-2 (5-4 pen.)
2013 SAFF Championship Final Afghanistan Loss 2-0
2015 SAFF Championship Final Afghanistan Win 2-1
2018 SAFF Championship Final Maldives Loss 2-1
2018 Intercontinental Cup Kenya Win 2-0
2019 King's Cup Third Place Playoff Thailand Win 1-0

 