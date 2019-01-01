How do you stop Mane? Get someone to kick him! - Liverpool legend Gillespie

The former Red says that he would not have enjoyed trying to cope with the Senegalese forward in his playing days

legend Gary Gillespie has been extremely impressed with Sadio Mane this season and has joked that an overly physical approach may be the only way to stop him.

The international hit a brace as Jurgen Klopp's side beat 4-2 in their last match - his 15th and 16th goals of the season and his eighth from his last eight league games.

And former Reds defender Gillespie does not think there are many methods for coping with the forward in his current form.

"I would have let someone else kick him!" Gillespie told Love Sport Radio when asked how he would have dealt with Mane.

"He’s been fantastic this season, I think that’s his highest goal tally for Liverpool and he does look a threat. They are so versatile up front.

"Sadio Mane is thought of as a left or right winger but he can play anywhere along that front line. To be fair I think all three of them can.

"Firmino has had a little bit of a quieter season, certainly Salah has had a quieter season, but Mane, he’s come to the fore and really has probably been - out of the three of them - the most consistent and the best."

Gillespie also noted the performance of Adam Lallana against Sean Dyche's side, having been a surprise inclusion in the line-up ahead of club captain Henderson and summer signing Naby Keita.

"I think a big shout-out to Adam Lallana yesterday, that’s as near back to his best he has been since all his injuries.

"If he can play at a regular basis on that level then Liverpool have got a really good player coming back into the side."

The former player echoed manager Jurgen Klopp's sentiments from after the game, with the German particularly pleased with the often injury-stricken Englishman's showing.

“I’m really happy for [Lallana], he had a good performance," Klopp said after the game.

"It’s not often that we have a week of training to prepare for a game and in these sessions, players can show up and he showed up.

“He deserved that spot today - it’s not about who we bought in the summer or a summer ago. Adam was here when I came here and he’s an important part of the squad.

“I think he had that best time with me when he played in that position [just off the striker] but he has had a lot of injuries.

“He gives us creativity, he gives you the surprising passes, chipping balls through and we know he can do a lot more than he did today but for a first game that was quite impressive.”