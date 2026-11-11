'How disrespectful is that?' - Peter Schmeichel fumes at Man Utd over their treatment of Michael Carrick as Mauricio Pochettino closes in

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Peter Schmeichel has accused Manchester United of treating Michael Carrick with disrespect as the under-fire manager continues to take training while the club line up Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement. The Red Devils legend insists Carrick is not to blame for United's slump and says the board should either back him or end his painful ordeal now.

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Schmeichel hits out at Man Utd hierarchy

Carrick is set to be sacked after chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox flew to Monaco to meet co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with USA head coach Pochettino lined up to replace him. Yet, as the Daily Mail reports, Carrick took training at Carrington for a second day in a row on Wednesday.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Schmeichel said: "I think the way this is playing out is very disrespectful to him. If I'm honest, I don't think he's doing anything wrong. I know the team that he's in charge of is where they are in the table, but I don't put all of that on him."

Former goalkeeper blames recruitment, not Carrick

United sit in the relegation zone over the international break and have not won a Premier League game since late August, despite late comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa. Schmeichel believes the problem lies with those who recruit at the club, pointing out that United have conceded 30 goals in 10 games.

"They got through a whole transfer window without signing a single defender," he said. "There was a little bit of talk about Lewis Hall joining the club or going for Lewis Hall. That didn't happen. And so, they bought three midfield players."

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Schmeichel angered as Man Utd drag out Carrick's exit

Schmeichel accepts that managers rarely last long in the Premier League, but he is furious at the way United are handling the change. "If they're looking for somebody else, then relieve the man of his duties," he said. "Don't let him come into training yesterday. He took training yesterday. How disrespectful is that?

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"He's a very, very good human being. He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life. So, treat the guy with respect. Tell him, 'Sorry, mate. We don't think that you are the future here. Here's a cheque. Move on.' But they're not doing that. They're dragging it out."

What comes next for Carrick and Pochettino

United's hierarchy are holding talks with Pochettino overnight and are preparing to dismiss Carrick face-to-face on Thursday. It will cost around £7 million to buy Pochettino out of his USA contract, with United ready to pay.

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It remains unclear whether he will lead USA against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League before taking charge, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool waiting after the break.