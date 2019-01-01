Egypt appoint Hossam El Badry as head coach

The Egyptian Football Association announced the former Al Ahly coach as Javier Aguirre’s replacement on Thursday

Hossam El Badry has been appointed the head coach of , the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has confirmed.

The position had been vacant since Javier Aguirre’s dismissal in July, hours after their elimination by at the .

were one of the favourites to claim an eighth Afcon crown at the start of the continental showpiece, but the hosts ultimately fell short and couldn’t make it past the last 16.

After over two months of speculation, El Badry has been placed at the helm of the Pharaohs, beating the experienced Hassan Shehata, as well as Hossam El Badry, Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Hossam Mido and Ehab Galal to the post.

"The EFA has decided to appoint Hossam El Badry as the new coach for the Egyptian senior team following a meeting on Wednesday," Egypt's FA said in a statement.

While the length of the 59-year-old’s deal has not been disclosed by the federation, the former player and coach will be given the privilege of selecting his coaching staff, before presenting them to the association.

El Badry will take charge of his first Egypt game in November as the North Africans bid to make it to Afcon 2021 in .

The Pharaohs headline Group E, where they will face , Togo and Comoros.