Home United readying assault on SPL's top prize

Home United boast one of the most impressive squads ahead of the 2020 SPL season...

After a series of impressive recruitments ahead of the upcoming 2020 SPL ( ) campaign, it is safe to say that are emerging as one of the strong contenders for the title.

The Protectors have traditionally been one of Singapore football's powerhouse having won the league title twice while clinching a record six Singapore Cups. However, last season saw Home endure a difficult season after the glory days of Aidil Sharin.

Home's appointment of former Singapore international Saswadimata Dasuki was a horror show as his lacklustre coaching methods saw the club rack up consecutive losses. 'Saswa' as he is affectionately known was eventually dismissed halfway through the season.

Subsequently, the Protectors thought they had turned a corner when they appointed former Singapore national team coach, Raddy Avramovic, and indeed the Serb managed to turn the corner, as Home's form began to improve.

Unfortunately, that phase only proved momentary as Raddy fell ill and had to return to for treatment. The coaching merry-go-round would end with former club legend Noh Rahman presiding over the club till the end of the season. Home would eventually finish in sixth place, a far cry, compared to the 2018 season where they finished as runners-up in the league.

However, a new year represents a new start and the Protectors look intent on righting the wrongs of the past. The club has recruited the likes of Hassan Sunny, Gabriel Quak and Sahil Suhaimi to add to their existing list of talents like Hami Syahin and Song Ui-Young.

With regards to Hassan, Gabriel and Sahil it's worth mentioning how the trio's former clubs went bust and that Home's reaction to pouncing on their services shows shrewd judgement - as they bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

But the game-changer is the appointment of coach Aurelio Vidmar as Home have managed to nip their chief problem in the bud. This is a man who has extensive experience as a player and a coach. The latter post saw him create history by leading Adelaide to the 2008 AFC Final, becoming the first Australian team to achieve such a feat.

With such an abundant amount of experience packed in the squad, combined with their exciting line-up of talented young players, this could be the year football comes Home.