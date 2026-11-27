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Holstein Kiel vs Kaiserslautern: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Holstein Stadion

Holstein Kiel host 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Holstein Stadion in Kiel. The two clubs head into this 2. Bundesliga match in very different positions in the table.

Coach Michel Kniat is under pressure at Kiel. A 3-0 loss at VfL Wolfsburg last weekend was their third league defeat in four matches.

Before that, their only positive result had come in a friendly. A 4-0 win over Odense BK during the international break gave them a lift, but they still lack consistency in the league.

Kaiserslautern arrive with more momentum. Torsten Lieberknecht's side won at Osnabrück and Nürnberg before drawing 2-2 at Dynamo Dresden last time out.

Their only heavy setback was a 3-0 defeat at Hertha BSC. Overall, FCK have looked solid away from home.

Here's where to find the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at Holstein Kiel and Kaiserslautern?

Holstein Kiel have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-0 at VfL Wolfsburg last time out, following a 2-1 defeat against Arminia Bielefeld. In the DFB Cup, Kiel drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim, a result recorded as a win in the statistics. Across those five matches, Kiel scored six goals and conceded seven.

Kaiserslautern won three of their five matches, drew one and lost one. FCK drew 2-2 with Dynamo Dresden last time out, after a 1-0 win at Osnabrück. Their visit to Hertha BSC ended in a 3-0 defeat. FCK scored six goals, conceded five and kept clean sheets in three of the five matches.

Holstein Kiel vs Kaiserslautern: Line-ups

Holstein Kiel vs Kaiserslautern: Form

Holstein Kiel vs Kaiserslautern: Head-to-head record

Holstein Kiel vs Kaiserslautern: League tables