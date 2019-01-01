Holmes, Miazga, U-23 players headline USMNT training camp roster

Gregg Berhalter will convene a squad made up of U.S. Under-23 players and some Gold Cup candidates as the USMNT begins preparation for the tournament

The U.S. national team's pre-Gold Cup training camp kicks off on Monday, and will start out as a combined camp featuring U.S. Under-23 players as well as players from the preliminary Gold Cup roster.

The preparation camp kicks off on May 26 in Annapolis, Maryland. midfielder Duane Holmes will take part in his first USMNT camp, and will join the squad after he and Derby County play in the promotion playoff final against on Monday.

The team's biggest European-based names, such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, as well as the contingent, featuring Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, will join camp the week of June 2, ahead of the team's friendly against on June 5.

Matt Miazga headlines the group of USMNT veterans who will be part of the initial group, along with Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez.

Josh Sargent, Jonathan Amon, Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers are among the players on initial camp roster who are both eligible for the U.S. U-23 team and also part of the USMNT preliminary Gold Cup roster.

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman is the lone camp invitee who is neither on the Gold Cup preliminary roster, or eligible for the U.S. Under-23 team, but as a long-time top prospect, Hyndman is a player Berhalter is interested in working with in person to assess as a midfield prospect for the future. Hyndman and the U-23 players who aren't chosen to continue will leave camp after the first week.

Berhalter will submit his final 23-man Gold Cup roster on June 5, after the Americans face Jamaica in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington that day. The USMNT begins its Gold Cup campaign on June 18 against Guyana.

Here is the roster for the USMNT preparation camp, kicking off on Monday:

GOALKEEPERS : JT Marcinkowski ( ; 0/0), Andrew Thomas (Stanford; 0/0), Justin Vom Steeg ( ; 0/0)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS : Kyle Duncan ( ; 0/0), Cameron Carter-Vickers ( Hotspur/ENG; 7/0), Marlon Fossey ( /ENG; 0/0), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas/MEX; 49/3), Andrew Gutman (Charlotte independence; 0/0), Matt Miazga ( /ENG; 12/1), Tim Ream (Fulham; 28/1), Antonee Robinson ( /ENG; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS : Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG; 0/0), Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth/ENG; 2/0), Keaton Parks ( ; 1/0), Eryk Williamson ( ; 0/0)

FORWARDS ): Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN; 1/0), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG; 1/0), Joe Gyau (Duisburg/GER; 2/0), Josh Perez (LAFC; 0/0), Josh Sargent ( /GER; 6/2); Haji Wright ( /GER; 0/0)