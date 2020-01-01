'Hojbjerg is a very good player, but will he make Spurs better?' - Bent in Mourinho transfer warning

The former Tottenham striker does not believe that the Danish midfielder is the answer to the Portuguese tactician's midfield issues

Darren Bent has questioned 's reported interest in ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, insisting he is unlikely to add any extra quality to Jose Mourinho's ranks.

Hojbjerg joined Southampton in 2016 for £13 million ($16m) from - where he picked up a winners' medal - and has since racked up 129 appearances for the Saints across all competitions.

The 24-year-old only has one year left to run on his current contract with Southampton, and has not yet been offered the chance to extend his stay at St Mary's.

More teams

Spurs have been strongly linked with Hojbjerg in recent months, amid rumours club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho's men endured a woeful six-match winless run before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with a lack of depth in midfield highlighted as one of the main reasons for their disappointing form.

However, Bent is "not so sure" that Hojbjerg is capable of solving Tottenham's problems in the middle of the park, and does not see the international as a suitable replacement for Ndombele.

The ex-Spurs striker told Football Insider: “Listen, Hojbjerg’s a very good player and he’s had a fantastic season at Southampton, but you look at someone like him and go, ‘Is he going to make them better?’

“This is a team that’s got to be competing for Champions Leagues and trophies. If they get Hojbjerg and maybe lose Ndombele, does he make them that much better?

Article continues below

"Will he be a player other players look at and go, ‘I want to go and play with him?’ I’m not quite sure.

“When you look at Spurs, and I’m not disrespecting Hojbjerg one bit, he’s had a very, very good season, look at where Spurs have come from in the last eight years or whatever, you talk about Mousa Dembele, Scott Parker, Luka Modric, [Victor] Wanyama – they’ve had so many very good midfielder players.

“All of sudden you think, ‘Hold on a second here, yes Hojbjerg’s a very good player but will he make them better where people go Spurs are really serious?’ I’m not so sure.”