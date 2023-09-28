Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Saturday.

Dortmund have only suffered one defeat in their last 22 competitive matches and that came against PSG in the group stage of the Champions League. They secured a win against Wolfsburg, with Marco Reus getting the only goal of the game, in their most recent outing.

Hoffenheim are only one point above Dortmund and it could be a closely fought affair based on recent form. They have won their last four games in a row and will be confident of getting points in front of their home crowd.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hoffenheim vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: Rhein-Neckar-Arena

The game between Hoffenheim and Dortmund will be played at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim are likely to be without several key players, including Florian Grillitsch, Stanley Nsoki, Marco John, Bambase Conte, and Dennis Geiger, all of whom are dealing with injuries.

Forward Wout Weghorst, who had to be substituted during the Union Berlin match due to a muscle injury, may also be unavailable for the upcoming game.

Hoffenheim predicted XI: Baumann; Kabak, Brooks, Vogt; Kaderabek, Promel, Stach, Skov; Kramaric, Beier; Bebou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Noll, Philipp Defenders: Kadeřábek, Kabak, Nuhu, Vogt, Brooks, Bogarde, Szalai, Quarshie Midfielders: Prömel, Stach, Justvan, Samassékou, Becker, Akpoguma, Skov, Bischof, Tohumcu Forwards: Berisha, Bebou, Beier, Bülter, Kramaric

Dortmund team news

Dortmund will be missing Marcel Sabitzer, Julien Duranville, Mateu Morey, and Thomas Meunier due to injury as they travel for their next match. Edin Terzic is expected to consider possible alterations, especially with an important home fixture against AC Milan in the Champions League looming on Wednesday.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Nmecha; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Haller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 2022 Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga January 2022 Hoffenheim 2 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga August 2021 Borussia Dortmund 3 - 2 Hoffenheim Bundesliga February 2021 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Hoffenheim Bundesliga

Useful links