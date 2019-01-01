Hoffenheim star Ishak Belfodil nominated for Bundesliga Player of the Month award

The Algeria international had an impressive run in front of goal that helped his team to three league wins in the month under review

forward Ishak Belfodil has been nominated for the German Player of the Month award for April.

In the month under review, Belfodil helped Julian Nagelsmann's men win three of their four league outings with five goals and an assist.

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick in Hoffenheim's 4-0 thrashing of on April 7 and later grabbed a brace against 04 on April 20.

The ex- player is having an impressive debut campaign at the Prezero Arena with15 goals and three assists to his credit after 26 league outings so far.

In his hunt to win the German top-flight monthly gong, Belfodil needs to see off challenges from trio of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, Augsburg's Marco Richter and 's Kai Havertz.

Next month, Belfodil will hope to replicate his fine goalscoring form for at the 2019 in .

The Desert Foxes have been drawn into Group C against , and .