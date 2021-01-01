Hodgson unfazed by Zaha’s Crystal Palace future

The Cote d’Ivoire international is not short of suitors as several clubs are queuing up for his services

Roy Hodgson is not moved by speculation linking Wilfried Zaha with a move away from after his impressive start to the season.



Only seven players have scored more than the Cote d’Ivoire international’s eight Premier League goals so far, with and reportedly joining his list of suitors.

However, such rumours do not bother the former , and West Bromwich Albion handler, who instead sees them as a compliment to his winger, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.



"There has been so much speculation regarding Wilf over the years that I tend to let those concerns disappear, as they often do,” Hodgson told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s game versus Sheffield United. "Wilf's good and it doesn't surprise me that there's clubs out there who would like to sign him, but a lot of things have to be put in place before a player leaves a club.



"I'm just happy at the moment that Wilf is playing as he is, displaying his discipline and concentration and his passion for football and the club, and unless I'm given a reason to think otherwise, I expect that to keep going."

In the summer window of 2019, the former player appeared as thought he would secure a dream move to , however, the North Londoners ended up snapping up Zaha’s international teammate Nicolas Pepe following their inability to thrash out a deal with the Eagles.

“It was nice. Supporting them and having them wanting you at the same time, leaves you thinking: 'this is amazing,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s Locker Room show on YouTube of the Gunners’ interest, "but things never worked out so you just have to move on as quick as possible.

"I was thinking this may happen, but my whole family was watching and it just didn't work out.”

Palace sit 15th in the English top flight table after accruing 19 points from 16 matches – eight points above the relegation waters.

Victory over Chris Wilder’s Blades – who sit at the base of the log – would see them steer clear away from the dropzone.