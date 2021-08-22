HNK Sibenik: When will Sandesh Jhingan return to action?

The India international will not be available for Sibenik's fixture against Rijeka.

Sandesh Jhingan's start to his stint at HNK Sibenik didn't go as per plan as the India international picked up a knock which will keep him out of their squad for the game against against Rijeka on Sunday. Coach Mario Rosas mentioned that the 28-year-old has a calf injury which will prevent him from participating in this weekend's match.

“Mesa and Julardzija may be lost for the whole season, there will be no Bilic, while Kvesic and Sahiti are questionable. We also have to solve the paperwork for Sandesh and (Christopher) Attys. But that will not and must not be an excuse for us. Sandesh did an MRI, the doctors’ opinions are different,” he said, revealing that Jhingan will not be available for selection. It is understood that Jhingan has sustained calf strain during the first training session with his new team.

When is Jhingan expected to be back in training?

Rosas believes that Jhingan will be back in training next week.

"According to some (doctors), he might be able to continue training next week, but we’ll see, hopefully, it’s nothing serious," the coach added.

He might as well make his debut against the star-studded Dinamo Zagreb which is scheduled for September 11.

The Indian international is set to ply his trade for the European club after spending the last season with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan. The centre-back had signed a five-year contract with the Kolkata football giants last year. He, however, activated a clause that allowed him to terminate the contract and join the Croatian club.

Jhingan, 28, joins the club having made 42 appearances for the national team. He had made his professional debut on October 6, 2012, for United Sikkim in I-League and played for several clubs such as Sporting Clube de Goa, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai FC, Bengaluru FC and more.

His new club Sibenik is yet to win the Croatian top division league title. Their best ever finish was registered in the 2009-10 season when they finished fourth.