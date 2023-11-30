HJK vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between HJK and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a dead rubber clash between HJK and Aberdeen in Group G of the Europa Conference League in Helsinki on Thursday.

Despite a late surge to hold PAOK to a 2-2 draw in the previous matchday, it was not enough to keep the Dandies' knockout hopes alive.

Similarly, the Finnish side were eliminated following a 1-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt as HJK and Aberdeen will now strive to at least finish third in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

HJK vs Aberdeen kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Bolt Arena

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen will be played at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch HJK vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

HJK team news

Klubi were on a three-week break since the Frankfurt defeat at home. Manager Toni Korkeakunnas is hence expected to field an unchanged line-up, with the exception of niggles during the latest training sessions.

HJK possible XI: Maenpaa; Soiri, Tenho, Halme, Ollila; Pettola, Lingman, Kanellopou; Bande, Hostikka, Keskinen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ost, Iliev, Maenpaa Defenders: Tenho, Da Graca, Halme, Toivio, Pettersson, Moren, Ollila, Hamalainen, Raitala, Kouassivi-Benissan, Soiniemi Midfielders: Rogic, Peltola, Kanellopoulos, Paananen, Soiri, Hetemaj, Yli-Kokko Forwards: Hostikka, Radulovic, Lingman, Olusanya, Riski, Keskinen, Bande, Tanaka, Stjopin, Ezeh

Aberdeen team news

With nothing significant to gain here, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will have an eye out for the game against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Having started on the bench in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Rangers, attacker Duk is likely to be recalled in the XI.

Whether or not Angus MacDonald makes it at the back, either James McGarry or Dante Polvara would start at the left wing-back position.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Jensen, Rubezic, Gartenmann, McGarry; Shinnie, McGrath, Polvara; Duk, Sokler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 5, 2023 Aberdeen 1-1 HJK UEFA Europa Conference League

