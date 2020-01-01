‘His death remains a big loss to Nigeria’ – Ayegbeni in moving Shuaibu Amodu tribute

The veteran Nigerian tactician passed away four years ago and the ex-Portsmouth striker has opened up on his time with the deceased

Shuaibu Amodu’s death will remain a loss for Nigerian football, according to Fifa legend Yakubu Ayegbeni.

Amodu, 58, died in 2016 – three days after the passing of Stephen Keshi who was his assistant at the 2002 in Mali.

Based on the former Super Eagles’ coach's recommendation, 17-year-old Ayegbeni was handed a call-up – and made his bow on April 22, 2000, in the 4-0 decimation of Eritrea in a 2002 Afcon qualification game in Lagos.

The Yak went ahead to feature for the Nigeria U23 team in an ill-fated 2000 Olympics outing where he scored a wonder goal against Honduras.

Apart from the national team connection, both are from Edo state and that fortified their bond on and off the pitch.

Talking about the ex- manager since his demise, Ayegbeni describes his relationship with Amodu, his role in his rise to prominence, and how he handled the news about his demise.

“It’s a great loss for everyone and for me as well. He was there for me as a father,” he told Goal.

“When Shuaibu [Amodu] was in the national team, he was the one who invited me to the Super Eagles. I remember when he was technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation; he would come to the Nigeria U23 camp and watch everyone.

“Shuaibu was a great man and we miss him in the football circle. We had a great time in the national team and he helped me a lot. It was great working with him.

“We had great communication and our relationship was like that of father and son because he knew every member of my family.

“I played my first Super Eagles [game] against Namibia under him and Jo Bonfrere.

“We kept in touch for a very long time because we were both from Edo state. I was in when he died and I felt heartbroken after my wife called me to announce the sad news. He was also close to my wife’s dad [Kadiri Ikhana] and we all miss him.”

After completing his loan spell at Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente, Ayegbeni joined Maccabi Haifa permanently from Nigeria’s Julius Berger.

Now retired, the 37-year also explains how his role aided his move to Israel’s elite division, as well as his motivational role.

He further highlighted his qualities while declaring the country will never have a tactician like him again.

“When I was about to go on trial at Maccabi Haifa, we talked about it and he told me ‘you just have to go there and show. Go there, enjoy the game and the rest will be history’,” the Yak stated.

“Without him, I don’t think I would have played in Israel because he was the brain behind it. He didn’t stop there as he would come to Tel Aviv to see me play and also encourage me.

“His death remains a big loss to Nigeria. He was one of the best indigenous coaches back then. He was very friendly, democratic, accommodating and loved hardworking players.

“There can only be one Shuaibu Amodu, there would never be another one. He did qualify Nigeria for the World Cup twice but never had the chance to lead the Super Eagles there. It’s so sad.

“Not minding that, he was always available to help. Nigeria can never have another man like him. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

Apart from handling the Super Eagles, Amodu won Federation Cup titles with BBC Lions and El Kanemi Warriors before a short spell with 's Orlando Pirates after leaving Shooting Stars.