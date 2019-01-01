He's showing great commitment - Gracia hails match-winner Deulofeu

Spanish winger added two more goals to his tally in Watford's win at Huddersfield Town - much to the delight of his manager

Javi Gracia praised Gerard Deulofeu after his latest match-winning brace guided to a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town.

The former attacker was brought into Watford's starting line-up after shaking off an injury sustained during his side's dramatic 3-2 semi-final victory against two weeks ago.

Deulofeu, who came off the bench in that clash at Wembley to score twice, maintained his impressive run on Saturday by netting both of the Hornets' goals at the John Smith's Stadium.

Some slack Huddersfield play let the winger in for the opening goal five minutes into the match and he doubled his side's tally 10 minutes from time.

"He's scoring important goals and very good goals," Watford manager Gracia said at his post-match news conference. "All goals are good for me, but in this moment I think Gerard is scoring and he is living an important moment for him and for the team, helping the team with his goals.

"In other moments he didn't score, but always he plays with good commitment and he tries to help the team."

Karlan Grant pulled a goal back for Huddersfield late on but Watford saw through the remaining seconds to end their three match losing run away from home.

Watford are now seventh in the Premier League and have games against Wolves and West Ham, two sides also in contention for a qualifying berth, in their remaining four league games, before an FA Cup final showdown with .

"There are five games left to finish and when we are in the position we are, it's always important to get the points that are in play," Gracia added. "We need all of our players to keep going and keep playing and we can achieve these kinds of things, when you really are a team and living all the season as a team."

If they do qualify for European football next season, either through the league or a cup win, the Hornets would be in European competition for the first time since 1983-84, when they were eliminated in the third round by Slavia Prague.