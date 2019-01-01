'He's over 100kg!' - Neville happy to see Lukaku leave Man Utd as he hints at lack of professionalism

The former Red Devils defender has suggested that the right decision is being taken in moving the Belgium international striker out of Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a move to , with Gary Neville suggesting that are taking the right decision on the player.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by speculation regarding the international’s future.

A move has been on the cards for some time, with Lukaku having taken to trying to force the issue by going AWOL and training with former club as he waited on developments.

He now appears to have been granted his wish of securing a switch to , with his agent posting a picture on social media of the 26-year-old heading to Milan .

Goal had reported that discussions between United and Inter were progressing , with an €80 million (£74m/$90m) agreement now in place.

Lukaku found the target 42 times in 96 appearances for United, with previous spells at , and having allowed him to reach 100 efforts in the Premier League.

Questions have, however, been asked of his suitability to the Red Devils’ style of play throughout a spell in Manchester.

Lukaku has also faced criticism over his weight and overall contribution to the collective cause under the guidance of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many will be disappointed to see him move on, with no suitable successor acquired as yet, but United legend Neville believes the correct call has been made.

He said on Twitter when responding to suggestions that Lukaku had the potential to become a United great when snapped up from for £75m ($91m) in 2017: "He admitted he was overweight! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player!

"He will score goals and do well at Inter Milan but unprofessionalism is contagious."

United are looking to move in a different direction under Solskjaer to that previously favoured by former bosses.

Lukaku is considered to be disposable in those plans, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial capable of operating as a central striker .

The Red Devils are also looking to clear the path for exciting academy graduate Mason Greenwood to make more of an impact on the senior stage .