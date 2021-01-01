'He's an extraordinary player' - Kante backed for Ballon d'Or by former Chelsea star Ramires

The former Blues star believes a World Cup-winning member of the club's current squad deserves a standing among the best in the world

N'Golo Kante can become "one of the top three in the world" and a contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, claims former Chelsea star Ramires.

A World Cup-winning midfielder can be something of an unsung hero for club and country, with the Frenchman charged with the task of carrying out tasks that do not steal headlines.

His value for Chelsea and France is, however, not lost on those around him, with a two-time Premier League champion considered to be deserving of a standing among the global elite.

What has been said?

Ex-Blues star Ramires, who left Stamford Bridge during Kante's debut 2016-17 campaign in west London, has told Mais Futebol: "I watch Kante play and there's a movie in my head because I see myself. He plays, he's got a highlight reel, but no one sees him wanting to show up off the field.

"He's very calm, always quiet. He's an extraordinary player. He's in every corner of the field. In defence, in the middle, in attack, on the sides. He's among the best in the world. The way he's playing is impressive.

"He may turn out to be one of the top three in the world.

"But it's hard for a defensive midfielder to come in and win a Ballon d'Or. It would be deserved, yes [if he won the Champions League and Euro 2020]."

The bigger picture

Kante is now 30 years of age but impressive standards are still being maintained.

Questions have been asked of his Chelsea future at times, amid fierce competition for places, but a succession of managers - including current coach Thomas Tuchel - have found a regular role for him.

Another 47 appearances across all competitions have been taken in this season, with one more expected in Saturday's Champions League final clash with Manchester City after shaking off a thigh problem to put himself in contention for a starting berth.

