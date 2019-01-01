Goulon's Puskas-worthy goal for Pahang attracts international attention

Herold Goulon's wondergoal for Pahang against Perak in their first leg FA Cup semi-final encounter has received international media's attention.

centre back Herold Goulon capped off a fine night for the Elephants in their first leg semi-final encounter against on Saturday.

Three minutes into injury time, the Frenchman scored from a free-kick, to allow his side to head into the second leg with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

But most amazingly, the free kick was taken from inside of his own half, near the touchline, swerving high up in the air, before dipping down at an acute angle in between the small gap between the goal post and Perak goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim's outstretched arm, and into the back of the net. It was his second goal of the night, after having netted an early opener in the 12th minute, and he was picked as the man of the match after the final whistle.

🚀 What a strike, Herold Goulon! This wondergoal from inside his own half helped @OfficialPahang beat Perak 3-1 last night! 🤯



The former and man's feat, which by his own admission came from what he only intended to be a long ball into the box, has now captured the attention of international media, on top of sparking talks of another FIFA Puskas Award nomination from the Malaysian FA (FAM).

The wondergoal has since been reported on and its footage shared by the sports sections of prominent international publications such as The Guardian, BBC, AS and Daily Mail.

The 31-year old defender's goal has even received the praise of Malaysia's Yang di-Pertuan Agong (king) Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, a former FAM president and the current Sultan of the state of Pahang himself as well.

If Goulon's goal is nominated for and wins this year's Puskas, it would complete a bizarre set of coincidences involving Pahang. The 2016 Puskas had been won by Malaysian footballer Faiz Subri, for his free kick while playing for Pulau Pinang, in a Malaysia encounter against Pahang.

