Henderson and Jota receive Euros boost as injured pair return to Liverpool squad

The two stars have completed their recovery from injury just in time for the Premier League's final day on Sunday

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota have raised hopes they will be fit and ready for Euro 2020 after being named in Liverpool's final squad of the 2020-21 season.

Both Reds stars have been on the sidelines recently due to injury.

But they have received a clean bill of health and could feature in Sunday's crucial Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Back at Anfield

Henderson last featured for Liverpool in February, subsequently undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Jota, meanwhile, missed the Reds' last two games with a foot problem.

The pair are back at Anfield for the final day of the Premier League season, as Liverpool play host to Palace and look to clinch a spot in next year's Champions League.

As well as the Merseysiders, England and Portugal will also be happy to see them back in action.

Gareth Southgate is scheduled to announce his squad for the European Championships on May 25, with Henderson expected to be among the call-ups.

Portugal, meanwhile, revealed their own list this week, including Jota.

The bigger picture

Liverpool go into the final day with their Champions League fate in their own hands.

A win over Palace should be good enough to seal a place in the top four, unless Leicester City manage to exceed their winning margin by four goals or more in their clash at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

A draw or defeat, meanwhile, would leave them waiting on the Foxes, and if Brendan Rodgers' charges better their result they will enter the European competition, leaving the Reds to compete in the Europa League next term.

