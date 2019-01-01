'He'll play loads of games' - Solskjaer delivers Pogba injury update & confirms Matic return

The Frenchman is still unavailable for the Red Devils ahead of their Europa League clash with AZ but his manager is sure he'll soon be in contention

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure that Paul Pogba will play "loads of games" for when he returns to full fitness, while Nemanja Matic is set to feature for the club for the first time since October.

Pogba hasn't played for United since the 1-1 draw with back in September, with an ankle injury having held him back.

The midfielder has been linked with an exit from the club for a while now, with keen on signing him and manager Zinedine Zidane having made no secret of his admiration for his countryman.

And while Solskjaer was unable to give a definite return date, he admits he's hopeful of seeing him back involved before the end of the year and that he's confident he'll feature prominently when he's returned to full fitness.

"It's too early," Solskjaer said of Pogba. "We hope so [that he will return in 2019]. He's working hard to get fit so hopefully we can get him back on the pitch.

"Let's get Paul fit first and then back in form and he'll play loads of games. He's one of the best players in the world and we're looking forward to having him back."

Solskjaer also confirmed "it's a bit early" for Diogo Dalot to return, while Matic, who has been sidelined with injury since a 0-0 draw with AZ, is now in line to return against the Eredivisie side in Thursday's clash.

"He's fit," Solskjaer said on Wednesday. "He's due to be involved."

In the absence of Pogba and Matic, Fred has begun to cement his place at the heart of the midfield, the international producing arguably his best performances for the club in the past week in the 2-1 Premier League wins over and .

"Fred's had the confidence of the coaching staff and me and the players all the time," said Solskjaer. "This form is down to him because he's been working really hard. When he got the chance with Paul injured he grabbed it with both feet and we're really happy to see him perform at this level."

Those two wins over some of United's biggest rivals have eased the pressure on Solskjaer, which had been growing due to his team's frustrating lack of consistency.

Solskjaer, though, insists the belief in his plans to rebuild the team has never wavered, while he felt the decision to take largely a team of youngsters to Astana two weeks ago paid off thanks to the Spurs and City results.

"Inside [the club], we've always had belief in what we're doing. It might change on the outside but it's results, you can't change that," Solskjaer said. "It's the nature of football. Sometimes, you've got the margins on your side.

"I think the decision we made to send the young players to Astana made sure the players who stayed here were more ready because it was a hard week.

"Results are always the proof in the end, but we've always believed in what we're doing it. It's going to be ups and downs, but we're on the right track. I see these boys every day in training, the attitude and skills they have got, so I'm not that worried."

United have already qualified for the knockout phase and need only a point to guarantee top spot in the group, but Solskjaer insisted he wants to beat AZ.

"Of course I'm bothered [about the result]," he added. "I'm not going to send the boys out and say, 'I don't care if you win or lose'.

"Every game you play for Man United is a chance to prove yourself and to me and the supporters that you deserve to be part of the team for a long time."