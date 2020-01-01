‘He’ll go on and embarrass my record’ – Gerrard proud to see Salah equal Liverpool record

The Egyptian has equaled the Reds legend's goalscoring record, but the Rangers boss believes the African will far surpass that mark

Steven Gerrard says Mohamed Salah will go-ahead to ‘embarrass’ his goalscoring record.

The international got a goal and an assist as Jurgen Klopp’s team silenced 5-0 at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Tuesday night.

His effort, a calm left-footed finish at the end of a rapid burst forward, was the former AS star’s 21st in the tournament for the Anfield giants. And that moved him on level terms with Gerrard as the Reds' top goalscorer in European Cup and Champions League history.

Delighted to see the two-time African Player of the Year match his feat, the boss believes the 28-year-old can go all the way in the record books.

“Records are there to be broken, of course, they are,” Gerrard told the Scottishsun.

“I was very proud last night to see Mo Salah equal my scoring record for Liverpool in Europe, it was only a matter of time.

“I honestly think he’ll go on and embarrass my record — and I hope that he does.

“That kind of thing is always there for strikers. Mo Salah and Alfredo go about their business always being hungry for goals.

“My job for Liverpool was slightly different. There’s nothing better than seeing someone going for a record and then smashing it to pieces.”

Salah had expressed his happiness equalling the club’s record.

“I am happy to have equalled Gerrard’s record [with 21 goals in the Champions League], he is a Liverpool legend,” Salah said on Sky Sports.

“It’s an honour for me, but my job is to score to help the team and win games most importantly.

“Unlocking the game immediately gave us confidence and the possibility of creating more chances. Atalanta’s game helped us, but it also helps them.

“They proved it last year, they are a team that scores a lot and also concedes a lot. They are a strong team, that’s for sure. They’ll do well again this year.”

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from outfit AS Roma, the Egyptian has been an instant hit for Klopp’s men helping them win the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.