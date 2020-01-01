'He'd make me laugh all day!' - Pogba names Man Utd's Bailly as ideal isolation buddy

The Frenchman has opened up on his time in self-isolation away from his team-mates amid the coronavirus-enforced break in the 2019-20 campaign

Paul Pogba has admitted that Eric Bailly would be the ideal person to be stuck in quarantine with because his colleague makes him "laugh all day long", while also expressing his desire to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Pogba was approaching a comeback from a long-term injury lay-off when the season was called to a temporary halt on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French playmaker underwent surgery on an ankle issue back in January, and has only featured in eight matches in all competitions for the Red Devils this term.

All of United's players and staff are taking in a period of self-isolation at the moment, which has forced Pogba to continue his recovery from home and follow fitness programmes sent via video calls and email.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner has revealed that he keeps in regular contact with all of his team-mates, but misses Bailly the most due to his unique sense of humour.

“I spoke with Eric, I spoke with Andreas [Pereira], I spoke with Victor [Lindelof], I spoke with Juan [Mata], Jesse [Lingard]... we all talk, we send messages and stuff like this,” Pogba told MUTV.

“We keep in touch and we see everyone [on screen].

“If I had to isolate with somebody? Eric Bailly, for sure. He will make me laugh all day long!”

The international went on to discuss how eager he is to start playing again, outlining his daily fitness regimen and aspirations for when it is safe for football to resume.

“I have a little home gym in my house," Pogba added. ”I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don't know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop.

“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me, I just want to come back playing football.”

The Manchester United talisman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with reportedly leading the race for his signature.

A possible return to has also been mooted for Pogba, but he stressed at the start of April that returning to action for United remains his sole focus as he continues down the comeback trail.