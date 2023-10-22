Hearts vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be looking to register their sixth straight Scottish Premiership win when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

Given Rangers' recent win over Hibernian, the Bhoys are tasked to reclaim a seven-point lead at the summit over their arch-rivals. Brendan Rodgers' side last defeated Kilmarnock 3-1 in their last league fixture.

Whereas, after a 2-2 draw with Hibernian, Steven Naismith's side will be eyeing to close down their four-point gap towards third-placed St. Mirren.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:15 pm BST Venue: Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic will be played at Tynecastle Park - also known as Tynecastle Stadium - in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The hosts' injury list consists of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Barrie McKay, but Alex Cochrane is expected to be available for selection.

Lawrence Shankland should feature up front, with Alan Forrest preferred over Yutaro Oda on the right side of attack, while Calem Nieuwenhof and Cameron Devlin are in charge of the engine room.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Cochrane; Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Offiah, Cochrane Midfielders: Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas

Celtic team news

Celtic will remain without Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada and James McCarthy, while Maik Nawrocki is back following his recovery from a knock.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are likely to partner at the heart of defense again, with Nathaniel Phillips available as an option from the bench.

With Kyogo Furuhashi leading the three-man forward line, alongside Daizen Maeda, summer signing Luis Palma can start on the left side of attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Phillips, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Oh, Tilio, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 7, 2023 Hearts 0-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership Mar 11, 2023 Hearts 0-3 Celtic Scottish FA Cup Mar 8, 2023 Celtic 3-1 Hearts Scottish Premiership Oct 22, 2022 Hearts 3-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership Aug 21, 2022 Celtic 2-0 Hearts Scottish Premiership

