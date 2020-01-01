Hearts of Oak chief Nyaho-Tamakloe makes Muntari revelation amid transfer speculations

The renowned administrator has made an interesting disclosure in relation to the former Ghana and AC Milan star

Premier League side have informed former star Sulley Muntari about their interest in him, board member Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said.

Last week, the 35-year-old was rumoured to have signed a two-year deal with the 19-time Ghanaian champions, a report that was promptly rubbished by the Phobians.

Muntari has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.

“For the past two years, Hearts of Oak have been telling Sulley Ali Muntari that we’ve reserved a jersey for him," Tamakloe, also a former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), told Angel FM.

"Anytime he’s ready to play, he knows what to do."

Muntari's latest links to Hearts have been fuelled by training sessions with the Phobians in Accra during the Covid-19-induced football downtime.

The former Milan man has also played for and Pescara in , Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, Ittihad in and Portsmouth in where he won the in 2008.

In 2010, he won the Uefa with Inter Milan.

At international level, Muntari featured for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, having also played multiple (Afcon) tournaments.