'He’s a perfectionist!' - Zinchenko praised by Arteta after Arsenal destroy Sevilla in pre-season match

The Gunners boss says he is delighted with the arrival of the Ukraine international

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says he has been impressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko's attitude since joining from Manchester City. Zinchenko was involved in the starting XI as the Gunners beat Sevilla 6-0 in the Emirates Cup on Saturday before being substituted with 11 minutes left to play.

Zinchenko signed for the Gunners in a deal worth an initial £30 million ($36m) fee and so far Arteta feels it is money well spent by the club.

What did Arteta say about Zinchenko?

Asked for his thoughts on the Ukraine international, Arteta told the club's website: "First of all, his mentality. He’s used to winning - winning is the only thing and winning in the right way.

"He’s a perfectionist and a really demanding boy, I know him so well, and after that he brings qualities that we didn’t have in the squad.

"He gives us a different option to play within the role in different spaces, and I’m really happy to have him."

Arteta happy with hat-trick hero Jesus

Gabriel Jesus put in a smashing performance as the Premier League side dominated their Spanish opponents. He chipped in with a hat-trick for Arteta's men and the manager is happy with the way the Brazilian striker is settling in since his own move from City.

"You are hoping that that is going to happen but obviously a player has to adapt to a new city, to a new club, new team-mates and he's done it in a really fast and natural way," he said.

"You can see the way they look for him on the pitch, on and off the ball, and what he's able to transmit as well on that pitch so I am really happy."