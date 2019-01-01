‘He knows that we would love to have him here’ – Van Bommel admits PSV interested in Robben reunion

The Eredivisie outfit have made contact with their former player over a possible reunion ahead of next season

head coach Mark van Bommel has admitted that he is interested in bringing Arjen Robben back to the club as a free agent this summer.

Robben ended a decade at and is now a free agent upon the expiry of his contract, with the winger still deciding whether or not to call time on his playing career.

However, should he choose to continue for a season or two longer, former team-mate and now-PSV head coach Van Bommel has made evident his desire to bring the wide-man back to the club he left for in 2004.

"There's been more than one call," Van Bommel told Voetbalzone.

"But it's very simple, he's the one who has to make the decision. He knows that we would love to have him here and we now have to give him the time he needs to make a decision.

“I am not going to put any pressure on him to force a decision. It's an important decision for him. He could retire or he could continue to play. He could join us, or he could go elsewhere. He will have received loads of offers."

If Robben arrives, he will join fellow veteran winger Ibrahim Afellay in re-joining PSV, and the pair will go some way towards easing the expected departure of star Hirving Lozano, who is being tracked by a number of top clubs.

Another potential departure is left-back Angelino, who is being linked with a return to former club , as the Eredivisie outfit endure the same poaching of their best players as the side they lost the league to – .

"There is a chance he could leave, yes,” Van Bommel admitted.

"We would rather not allow anyone to leave, but there's not an awful lot you can do about with certain players. Ideally, we would like to hold on to players that we are happy with, but it's not always that easy."

The Spaniard made 34 league appearances and provided 10 assists, scoring once.