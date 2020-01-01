'He is more than a goalscorer' – Arsenal’s Lacazette in awe of Aubameyang

The French forward has showered praise on the Gabon international following his contributions to the Gunners this season

Alexandre Lacazette has described teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as "more than a goalscorer".

In a season where the Gunners are blowing hot and cold, Aubameyang has been very impressive.

The Gabon international got a brace as Mikel Arteta’s men secured a 3-2 comeback win over to level with Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 17 goals.

Speaking to media ahead of Thursday’s clash with Olympiacos, the Frenchman praised the contributions of the ex- man who has been linked with several clubs across Europe.

"I think people should talk more about Auba and what he is doing in the game because he is more than a goalscorer," said Lacazette as reported by Arsenal website.



"He is working a lot for the team defensively and making space for the other striker - Eddie [Nketiah] or me - and I think if we start to win more trophies, people will talk more about what he is doing for the team.



"He's one of the best or maybe he's been the best player this season for Arsenal. Obviously I hope he's going to stay."

Having secured a 1-0 win against the Greek outfit in the first leg, the Emirates Stadium giants need just a draw to progress to the competition’s Round of 16.